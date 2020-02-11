Advertisement

The Nashville Predators are about to both buy and sell on the trading deadline. Although everyone has thoughts of where to go, it’s hard to say exactly what David Poile will do when the deadline comes on Monday, February 24.

With that in mind, here is an introduction to where the Preds are and what they are likely to do between now and the trading day.

Preds Goaltenders

Who’s staying Who’s going?

Pekka Rinne has a no-trade clause in his contract and Juuse Saros has played very well in recent weeks. Since both contracts are easily manageable, both in value and in duration, a change in the tandem of Nashville Predators does not seem very likely at the moment.

New faces?

Although there is always a chance that we see a third goalkeeper appear in the rotation (Connor Ingram played very well for Milwaukee), I don’t see the Preds swapping for a goalkeeper. This position seems to have been set for the rest of the season.

Preds defense

Who’s staying Who’s going?

The only thing I know for sure is that Roman Josi is not going anywhere. He is not only inviolable in terms of his play on the ice and value to the team, he has a no move clause in his new contract that starts in the 2020-21 season. If David Poile were to try to trade Roman Josi right now, he would have to leave Bridgestone Arena every night while wearing a disguise.

Perhaps not so sure, but still sure, is that Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm will stay. Ellis put together an excellent bouncing season for the injury at the Winter Classic. Ekholm has also been quiet very consistent amid the blueline changes, and he has a very team-friendly contract until 2022.

Dante Fabbro has experienced some growing pains, but he still seems to be a safe bet. He is also still on his entry contract, so the Nashville Predators have a lot of leverage as he moves forward.

Dan Hamhuis, Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin and Jarred Tinordi fall into the category “I’m not sure if anyone wants these guys”. If one of these boys is traded, it is because the bottom of the NHL trade market fell for defender and teams are desperate. It is generous to call one of these guys a “rent,” and they don’t have cap hits high enough to warrant a payroll.

For now it seems that all current pieces stay here.

New faces?

At that point there could be a market for an additional top four defenders if Poile finds the right deal. There are rumors that the kings Alec Martinez could shop. If Poile sees himself as a buyer, Martinez would be an excellent find. He is a bona fide top four blueliner with Stanley Cup winning experience (he scored the Cup-winning goal in 2014 for the kings) and he signed a reasonable $ 4 million cap-hit until 2021.

Another option is Brandon Montour with the Buffalo Sabers. Montour would buy a back door for the Preds as a pending limited free agent. He is a young, puck-moving defender with great promise, although he has taken a few steps back since moving from Anaheim to Buffalo in January 2019.

Preds ahead

Who’s staying Who’s going?

I continue and make this prediction: whether the Nashville Predators are buyers or sellers, at least one of the following three players is traded on the deadline: Craig Smith, Mikael Granlund or Nick Bonino.

Smith and Granlund are awaiting free agents and it seems unlikely that the Preds can sign either. Everyone will receive a wage increase in 2020 and Poile may have to make that decision in the coming days.

If I had to guess now, I’d say Poile loves Granlund and trades in Smith. This is based on how much Granlund is now being invoked for offense and how much its use has changed since the arrival of John Hynes.

Nick Bonino would be an example of ‘high selling’ for the Preds, as he is one of the team’s best attackers this year. His cap hit is reasonable, he has Stanley Cup-winning experience and he is an extremely useful defensive player in the playoffs.

As for the rest of the forwards, there is currently no one who is particularly marketable. Poile is unlikely to say goodbye to boys he has just signed for long contracts such as Matt Duchene, Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen and Colton Sissons. And he is unlikely to get any takers (at least on the deadline) at pseudo-salary limit dumps like Kyle Turris.

I saw him make offers on someone like Rocco Grimaldi, who has been a lightning strike for the Preds since he appeared on the scene in 2019. He is cheap, he is fast and he is willing to do what is necessary to offend.

Everyone on the roster is probably stuck.

New faces?

This is the one million dollar question. Will David Poile go out and get a new attacker, something he always tries to do, but somehow it almost never succeeds?

Recent failures are Ryan Hartman, Wayne Simmonds, Cody McLeod (twice) and Vernon Fiddler. Brian Boyle was not a failure, but he also did not help win the ultimate prize.

When the Preds buy ahead on the deadline, it rarely works. Mike Fisher is the exception, not the rule.

But I have no doubt that David Poile will do some research, especially for young forwards who are looking for new homes, either because they are stuck in a tree trunk or because they are not satisfied with their current situation.

A perfect example would be Jesse Puljujarvi in ​​Edmonton. Although he left for Finland last year to get more playing time, the Oilers still hold his rights and allegedly he still wants to play in the NHL. He is a point per game player for Karpat and has one thing that the Preds desperately miss: size.

Would we see a package where the Preds send Craig Smith to the Oilers for Puljujarvi and a sketch? It is not out of reach of the possibilities, given that Jason Zucker went to Pittsburgh for a player, prospect and pick in his sale.

Other options that David Poile could look at: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who earns good grades in a poor Ottawa team; Josh Anderson with the Blue Jackets, who brings size and a little scoring; Tyler Toffoli with the kings, which would be a cheaper option if Poile becomes desperate.

And finally there is Jimmy Vesey, who could also be available for the Nashville Predators.

(Just kidding.)

