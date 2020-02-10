Advertisement

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman has subtly made a bold statement with her red carpet look at this year’s Oscars 2020 ceremony.

It is no secret that the categories, especially the best director, missed a female presence and Portman drew attention to this with her ensemble. Portman – who won best actress for her performance in Black Swan 2010 – wore an adapted Dior-cape embroidered with the names of female filmmakers.

In an interview with reporter Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times, Portman addressed her ensemble and said that among the directors in her outfit were The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Marielle Heller, and more.

Markman noted for the second consecutive year that women were excluded from the Best Directing category and said, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year.”

This year’s Best Director nominees are Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Sam Mendes for 1917 and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.

