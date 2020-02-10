Advertisement

Natalie Portman wants to remind the film academy that female directors exist. At the Oscars on Sunday evening, the star wore a Dior dress and a cape embroidered with the surnames of various female directors who were rejected this year. Would you expect a little less from the women who stated: ‘These are all male nominees during their presentation at the fellow-directed Golden Globes in 2018?

The embroidered list of Portman included: Greta Gerwig (Small women) Lorene Scarfaria (Hustlers) Lulu Wang (Goodbye), Mati Diop (Atlantics) Marielle Heller (A nice day in the neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a lady on fire).

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman on the red carpet.

No female filmmakers were nominated in the best director category at the Oscars 2020 – a shock, given the breadth of worthy contenders in the pool this year. Gerwig in particular seemed to be a potential slot given all the love for Little Women, who was nominated for a total of six Oscars. The Academy, however, has still awarded the best director prize to one woman, Kathryn Bigelow—Failures to acknowledge its directing activities, instead of only nominating for the best-adapted scenario.

