Natalie Portman’s dress at the Academy Awards attracted a lot of attention last week on the red carpet for his unique touch that paid tribute to the Hollywood women. However, not everyone was happy with the move. Rose McGowan in particular criticized the design choice – a criticism that Portman actually agrees with.

According to Variety, Portman wore a Dior dress with a cape embroidered with the names of every female director snapped at this year’s Oscars. In response, McGowan said that using Portman mode to solve the problem did not seem brave at all. McGowan called it “more like an actress who plays the role of someone who cares.”

The co-actor also called on Portman for working with a few female directors over the course of her career and not doing enough to challenge the status quo.

The Academy Award-winning “Black Swan” actress has since responded to McGowan’s statement and revealed that she agrees with her.

“I agree with Mrs. McGowan,” Portman said. “Calling me” brave “is inaccurate because I wear a garment with the names of women on it.”

Many actors and filmmakers cited Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed “Little Women,” a film that performed very well in the register and among critics, as an example of a female director who should have received a best director kink. Although Gerwig did not receive the honor in the male-dominated category, ‘Little Women’ did win the prize for the best performance in costume design at the Academy Awards.

Portman also stated: “Brave is a term I associate more strongly with actions such as those of the women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks, under incredible pressure.”

McGowan led the # MeToo movement after coming over Weinstein and accusing him of raping her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. The incident was settled for $ 100,000. Since then, she has become a sort of controversial figurehead in the feminist community.

Natalie Portman is pictured at the 92nd Oscars in Los Angeles. Photo: ABC / Rick Rowell

