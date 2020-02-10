Advertisement

Actress Natalie Portman entered the red carpet of the Academy Awards with a political statement, in which her Dior cloak showed the names of women who directed in 2019 but were not nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Amy Kaufman of the LA Times asked Portman about the reasons for the specially embroidered cape.

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

“How did you decide to do this?” Asked Kaufman.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year,” said Portman of the directors’ names, which were printed in gold on a black satin ribbon.

This year’s Oscar nominees for Best Director are Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, Quentin Tarantino, Todd Phillips and Sam Mendes.

Portman has historically expressed Hollywood’s preference for excluding female directors. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Portman harassed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the voting group that awards the Golden Globes Award – for only nominating men for her Best Director Award. Natalie Portman presented the award to director Ron Howard and said, “And here are the nominees that are all men.”

