This year’s Academy Awards again caused controversy over the lack of diversity in their nomination pool – and Natalie Portman made sure that nobody forgot anything.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars had not nominated any directors for the highest award. Greta Gerwig for “Little Women”, Lulu Wang for “The Farewell” and Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. “

At first glance, many didn’t notice that Portman’s Dior haute couture dress was on the red carpet in Los Angeles. On closer inspection, however, the star had embroidered the names of several directors who were not nominated this year on their cloak.

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year,” said the LA Times actress.

Israeli actress Natalie Portman wears a cape with the names of directors who were not nominated for an Oscars when she arrives at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on February 9, 2020 for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Israeli actress Natalie Portman arrives on February 9, 2020 for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Portman had previously been discussed about the lack of female representation in the best director category. “Here are the purely male nominees,” she said when she presented the award during the 2018 Golden Globes.

During the opening performance on Sunday, Janelle Monáe also took a moment to recognize female directors. “Tonight we celebrate all the talent in this room, we celebrate all women who made phenomenal films,” she said.

Earlier this year, actress Issa Rae announced the best director nominations and made a joke in the men’s category. “Congratulations to all these men,” she said.

Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman who has won the best director for her film “The Hurt Locker” in 2008 in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

