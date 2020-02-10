Advertisement

At the January Oscars 2020 announcements, Issa Rae read the list of nominees for the best male director and said, “Congratulations to those men.” Now the Oscars look of Natalie Portman draws attention to the same lack of diversity. The Thor: Love And Thunder actress wore a Dior cape with the names of the female directors who were washed down at the Oscars this year.

LA Times writer Amy Kaufman posted an interview on Twitter where Natalie explained the intention behind her cape. “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she said. The names on the cape of Natalie are said to be Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood) and Céline Sciamma (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire).

Just like Issa’s now viral quip, Natalie Portman has made a powerful – and necessary – statement about the need for more inclusion at the Oscars. Since the start of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for Best Director and Kathryn Bigelow is the first and only woman to win the reigning Oscar for The Hurt Locker in 2009.

After Portman walked the red carpet, Alma Har’el shared her support for the appearance of the actress and the message behind it. Har’el tweeted a close-up photo of her name embroidered on the cape and wrote: “My first time at the #Oscars. Couldn’t have been nicer.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Natalie Portman will probably also hit the red carpet circuit of the awards season next year, as she is currently resuming her role as astrophysicist Jane in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the fourth film of the Thor franchise, Jane takes on the role of a female Thor and plays it in the cinema in November 2021.

