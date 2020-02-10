Advertisement

Natalie Portman wore a cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who did not receive Oscar nominations this year, a movement that many have considered sexist.

Journalist Amy Kaufman of Los Angeles Times tweeted a video with the structured cape of Portman, designed by Dior, with the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told Kaufman on the red carpet.

The Academy came under fire because it ignored female directors at this year’s awards. This year only men were nominated in the director category.

Gerwig’s film, “Little Women,” was not nominated for the best director despite the fact that the film received six separate nominations.

“Little Women owes much of his best photo nomination to the creative direction of Greta Gerwig – although the director himself was not nominated for the best director Oscar,” read a tweet from Entertainment Insider after the nomination.

But the Oscars have historically rejecting female directors, with only five women nominated in the category: Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion, Lina Wertmuller, Greta Gerwig and Kathryn Bigelow.

Bigelow wrote history in 2010 after winning the best director for “The Hurt Locker.”

