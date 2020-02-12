Advertisement

Shared apartment in Vancouver.

On January 28, the City of Vancouver staff created a discussion paper that encourages thought and helps determine the future of housing associations on urban land. They suggest that cooperatives that agree to submit annual reports showing that they can accommodate more low-income residents can pay a lower basic pension. The paper also indicates that the city may offer cooperation partnerships for the renovation.

Many cooperatives will be working with the housing association in the coming weeks to determine whether the staff report contains a consensual path forward or a devil in the details.

The core of successful housing cooperatives is a sense of community, which arises partly from affordability and security of the term of office, but also through the involvement of residents in their administration.

All of this helps members get to know their neighbors and overcome the social isolation that is a major problem for many residents of Vancouver and beyond. Isolation is not only a serious problem for those affected. It creates significant public costs in health care, policing and other services.

Trust is the core of a strong sense of community. What greater trust can you put in your neighbors than letting them take care of your children, or to ensure that you have a place to live if your income drops due to retirement, job loss or illness?

Trust and mutual respect are at the heart of any successful agreement. Cooperatives are – and should – be willing to share agreed information with the city in a timely manner on income margins and how members can resize as households grow and shrink over time.

The city must also show real respect for the incredible members of the cooperative and its leaders, not only for its own residents, but also for the city and its taxpayers as a whole. Cooperatives and other providers of non-market apartments must not only be recognized as temporary residents, but also as full partners at the table.

Cooperatives have earned this right by managing their homes for the past 40 years. For example, all of the False Creek South cooperatives have met or exceeded the requirements of the leases they have signed with the city. Most have housed far more residents with lower incomes than they need to rent. Almost all of them have properly maintained their buildings. Where there are challenges, it is because major repairs are difficult or impossible for them because they cannot borrow due to the short lease term of their leases.

To show respect, the city needs more transparent processes. Cooperatives should be involved in the development of content and public processes for future city reports on this and related issues.

Cooperatives also require significantly longer leases than the 30 years currently proposed. In this way, cooperatives can properly plan and borrow funds for ongoing maintenance and possible expansion or renovation. 99-year leases would allow them to borrow funds to participate in new developments. This would also enable them to be full partners at the table to control the future of their homes and communities.

Finally, the city should take into account the (hopefully) unintended effects of the time it took staff to prepare the discussion paper and to start and conclude the lease negotiations that started before 2016. Many residents live in cooperatives. The short remaining term of their rental contracts was associated with considerable burdens due to the resulting uncertainty. The city can and should unilaterally extend these leases so that cooperative members know the reality of home security and that cooperatives can borrow funds for necessary repairs and maintenance.

As Mayor Kennedy Stewart said: “Urban co-ops have created an important source of affordable housing.” The city can learn a lot from the variety of ways that co-operatives have helped make our city a better place for everyone , And can now take measures to win cooperation partners for the future of our region.

Nathan Edelson, a former urban planner, is a project manager for the False Creek South Neighborhood Association’s RePlan Committee.

