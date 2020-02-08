Advertisement

For some, the 90s feel like yesterday, but stories about social change often briefly and succinctly mark the passing of time. Nathan Lane appeared on the Hollywood reporter It Happened podcast in Hollywood to discuss the struggle of coming out as a gay entertainer, and shared a particularly emotional experience in which he promoted his breakthrough role in The Birdcage at the 1996 Oprah Winfrey Show.

During the broadcast Oprah Winfrey asked leading questions about his sexuality, but Lane did not want to make a public statement. “I am not ready to discuss whether I am gay or not with Oprah. I can hardly handle meeting Oprah, let alone telling her I’m gay, “Lane remembers prior to the show with publicists.

The episode led with Lane’s co-star Robin Williams, who played Williams partner in the cash cracker of Mike Nichols, based on the French film La Cage aux Folles. Lane, previously best known to the Broadway audience, added about 15 minutes. Almost immediately Oprah asks if Lane is worried about being ‘typecast’, which could lead to questions about ‘is he? is not he? “

Back then, Lane was on his way to everyone in his private and professional life, but Williams, probably feeling that his friend had to be saved, jumped in to protect him with his typical manic chat show. In retrospect and with the knowledge of Lane’s hesitations, it is quite moving to see. (The video below is currently cued.)

On THR’s podcast, Lane also discusses the only gay on the set of The Birdcage and how he disagreed with director Nichols and writer Elaine MayThe use of the word “fag”.

Lane came out publicly in 1999 with a story in The Advocate in the same year he appeared Rosie O’Donnell at the Tony Awards with some facial hair to make a bit of sardick about beards.

