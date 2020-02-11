Advertisement

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced on Tuesday that it has released a democratic equivalent for the first time in months.

The NRCC, the republican organization primarily responsible for recapturing the majority of the House of Representatives, announced Tuesday that it raised $ 12.6 million in January. It is the first time that they have defeated the Democrat Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC).

In contrast, the DCCC raised $ 12.1 million in January, $ 2.8 million more than in January.

Robyn Patterson, the DCCC spokesman, pointed out the DCCC fundraising numbers and suggested that they would outperform Republicans.

Excited to see the @ NRCC numbers on the 20th at 11:59 p.m.! https://t.co/oWsAv9xz9D

– Robyn Patterson (@RM_Patterson) February 10, 2020

The NRCC’s fundraising announcement follows when Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First, Breitbart News moderator Matthew Boyle, said the repeal of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives could be one of the most important parts of the 2020 election cycle.

Kremer said:

We’re focusing on the competitive congressional districts where President Trump won the districts, and now they’re being held by vulnerable Democrats, as well as other competitive House races and several Senate races. We’ll go across the country and leave their homes. You see, there are a lot of people who voted for President Trump in 2016 and have never been involved in politics. It was the first time that many of them had chosen Matt. And when we 18 lost the house, many of them didn’t vote.

Republican Prime Minister Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he plans to regain 8.5 million Trump voters who stayed at home in the 2018 midterm elections. McCarthy claimed that if they could involve these voters, they could win back the majority of the House of Representatives in 2020.

Kremer urged Trump voters to get involved and help win back the majority of the house.

“Now is the time for her to get off her couches, get out and meet other Trump supporters and get engaged, and make sure we take the house and take the hammer out of Pelosi’s hands,” she said.

Sean Moran is a congress reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.

