There is a yellow weather warning for wind across the country from 9 a.m.

The south wind gets stronger on Saturday and, according to Met Éireann, reaches an average speed of 50-65kmh.

Storm Ciara will also generate strong winds all Sunday, with the warning going until midnight tomorrow.

As of this afternoon, the warning in Donegal and Mayo will be updated to Orange status at 12:00 p.m. and in Galway at 1:00 p.m.

Strengthening south winds feed well this morning. This morning it gets extremely wet in the western half of the country. This time there are point floods and some strong southwest gusts. Heavy thunderstorms will persist nationwide later and bring further local floods. Pic.twitter.com/mOX7MBRGLE

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 8, 2020

In the west and northwest of the country, gusts of up to 120 km / h are forecast.

The Donegal County Council has asked the public to be vigilant when it comes to cutting down trees and debris.

Our storm assessment team met in response to #StormCiara and continues to closely monitor local conditions during the storm.

The public is asked to be alert to falling trees and debris

Full explanation

Limerick City and District Administration is also taking precautionary measures based on the current weather forecast in connection with a flood period.

This includes the mobilization of additional flood protection measures in Limerick, Foynes and Askeaton.

