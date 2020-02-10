Advertisement

Federal and state officials investigate after video of a man who hit a Hawaiian monk seal resting on a beach in West Oahu was widely distributed on social media.

The video, originally posted on TikTok by Eric Mustevoy, was shared on Instagram by @hungryhungryhawaiian, an account with 276,000 followers. The man, dressed in black shorts, a dark baseball cap and a pink shirt with short sleeves, seems to be approaching the monk seal from behind, leaning forward and hitting his hindquarters before he runs away.

During the weekend, Mauinow.com reported on the incident of Instagram users who saw the video. Mustevoy told Mauinow.com that he recorded the video more than a month ago while visiting Hawaii.

Officers from the State Department of Conservation and Rescue of Resources and the Office of Law Enforcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are aware of the incident and have seen the social media post but cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

“We encourage people to report violations immediately,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said in a press release. “Far too often we learn about these cases after they have been posted on social media, which increases the difficulty of collecting evidence and witness statements in real time.”

In 2018, NOAA received a $ 1500 fine from an Alabama man for touching a Hawaiian monk seal and harassing a sea turtle while on vacation on Kauai after his videos were posted on Instagram.

In that case, the man walked to a sleeping monk seal on Poipu Beach at night and stroked it with his hand. He also posted a video of himself aggressively chasing a sea turtle while snorkeling in Poipu.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement traced the man through his social media accounts and then imposed the fine in an attempt to inform him about marine animal protection laws.

At the time, NOAA warned that people sneaking into monk seals could also be injured because they are wild animals that can act unpredictably.

Hawaiian monk seals, a critically endangered species, are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act. According to Hawaii law, harassment of a monk seal is considered a class C crime punishable by imprisonment and fines.

In the guidelines for viewing marine animals in Hawaii, NOAA recommends staying at least 50 feet away from Hawaiian monk seals.

“It is recommended that everyone follow the established guidelines for viewing monk seals and other marine animals in the wild,” the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources said in a press release. “These guidelines have been developed to maximize the safety of people, the safety of seals and legal compliance.”

To report suspected nature violations or to provide information relevant to an ongoing investigation, call the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964 or DOCARE at 643-DLNR. Reports can also be created via the free DLNRTip app.

