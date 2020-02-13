Videographer Judy Lehmberg, contributing from “Sunday Morning”.

I come from a fairly small family. When my father married a South African woman with a large extended family, I was thrilled. They are an interesting bunch: Russian Jews, some of whom survived the German concentration camps during World War II, and others like my stepmother’s father, who fought in the war and turned 98. Shortly after I met him, he asked me about the animals in Yellowstone National Park that they had visited on one of their trips to the United States. He knew I was a biologist and asked where all the big animals were in the park.

I had to think for a minute. Didn’t he see the bison, the elk, the elk, the pronghorn antelope, the mule deer, two species of bears and the wolves? Yes, he said he said it, but where were the others?

Then it hit me. These are the only large animals in Yellowstone, and he compared them with his experience in Kruger National Park and other African parks and reserves.

Nature: giraffes

He was right. There are only 490 mammal species in the continental USA, and 4,700 in Africa. Admittedly, the African continent is huge in comparison, but that’s almost ten times as many mammals as in the United States.

Africa has 90 species of antelope; The United States has zero. (Contrary to their name, American pronghorns are not real antelopes.) We are better represented in the bird section with just over 2,000 species across North America, which is the total number across Africa. In Kenya alone there are over 1,100 species, and in Africa there is the Sahara, where very few birds live full-time. And then there are the strange looking animals like elephants, rhinos, hippos and giraffes – animals that are difficult to explain strictly from an evolutionary point of view. They all look like they were made by committees that couldn’t agree on anything.

The giraffes are the most graceful of the “committee” species. They move almost as if trying to hold an invisible stack of books on their heads. They don’t look too graceful when they lean down to drink some water, but even if they just stand still and eat acacia leaves, they seem to exude a graceful, peaceful air. How they eat these leaves is hard to understand given the plant’s three-inch thorns, but they don’t seem to bother the giraffes a bit. You have to have really hard tongues.

A reticulated giraffe that eats acacia leaves North Kenya.

Their general anatomy is a study of superlatives. They are the tallest land animals on earth. Though they only have seven cervical or cervical vertebrae (just like humans), their neck is six feet long and weighs 600 pounds. Her legs are six feet long and her feet are 12 inches in diameter, which together with strong leg bones helps her to carry her immense weight (up to 3,000 pounds for men). Her heart is about two feet long and weighs about 25 pounds, and her lungs can hold up to 12 gallons of air.

Although men can be aggressive against each other (more on that in a minute), they don’t defend territory and don’t even live in consistent family groups. Sometimes a group of giraffes consists only of women and their cubs, sometimes they are all male, and sometimes the group is a mix of age and both genders. They are more fluid than many types because group members tend to come and go from one group to the next. Nobody seems to know what is causing them to move or return.

A female Maasi giraffe and her babies. It is very unusual for a female to produce two offspring at the same time.

Nobody really knows why a giraffe’s neck is so long. Before Charles Darwin proposed his theory of organisms that inherit traits (what we know today as genes) from their parents, some people thought that animals acquired traits in their lifetime and then passed these traits on to their offspring. This theory was believed by everyone from Hippocrates and Aristotle to Jean-Baptiste Lamarck for several thousand years and became known as “Lamarckian Evolution”. Lamarck used giraffes as an example. He believed that they stretched their necks to reach higher leaves and passed these stretched necks on to their offspring. He was wrong. For many years, biology teachers have taught that giraffes who happen to be born with slightly longer necks can reach taller leaves, which means they can outperform their friends and relatives with the shorter neck and successfully pass these genes on to the next generation.

That may very well be the case, as the fossil record shows, the giraffe necks have lengthened especially in the past seven million years. But it is practically impossible to say why their necks grew longer. Perhaps it was because longer-necked people could reach higher leaves. But there could be at least one other explanation.

Male giraffes sometimes fight for the right to mate with a woman. They all fight the same way, swinging their necks and hitting the other giraffe. They usually try to throw her off balance, which causes her to fall, which can lead to her death. They can also do a fair bit of damage with their horns if a hit lands hard enough. I have never seen her fight to death, but I have seen battles that lasted several minutes and did not always have an obvious winner. Perhaps males with longer, thicker necks can mate more successfully and therefore pass these genes on to their offspring?

A southern giraffe drinking in the Kruger National Park, South Africa. The scars on his neck were probably from fighting other men.

My favorite thing about giraffes is that they attract maggot hackers, birds that land on giraffes and other herbivorous animals in Africa and pick parasites from them. I have no idea why, but maggots seem to be particularly interested in giraffes. I love to watch them systematically run their beaks through a giraffe’s fur like a solid color comb and look for ticks and other parasites. Sometimes the giraffe flinches and the maggot hackers fly away, but sometimes they really keep their ears still so that a maggot hacker can go in and catch the parasites.

A red-billed oxpecker that combs through the fur of a southern giraffe and searches for ticks and other parasites. They are very methodical in their search, make long, curved lines, then move easily and repeat themselves again and again.

Judy Lehmberg is a former college biology teacher who is now shooting nature videos.



See also:

To watch extended “Sunday Morning” Nature videos, click here!