BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik remains the richest of his ministerial councils, while the wealth of state Panchayati Raj minister Pratap Jena grew by a whopping 4.5 billion rupees in a single year. This was released on March 31, Tuesday night said.

Naveen now claims to have assets worth over 64.26 billion rupees, including movables worth 62.66 billion rupees.

In 2019, Naveen had assets valued at 63.87 billion rupees. According to his real estate list, he has an Ambassador car of the 1980 model, which has a value of around 8,905 rupees, and he owns jewelry worth around 2, 12,252 rupees.

The CM made deposits of Rs 40 lakh in two branches of the State Bank of India in Hiinjlicut in the Ganjam district and in Padampur in Bargarh during the parliamentary elections last year, the statement added.

The CM has a farmland and a building on an area of ​​22.7 hectares in the village of Tikri Khera worth 10, 75, 51,071 rupees according to the evaluation carried out in March 2017.

Similarly, Naveen owns 50 percent of his traditional property in New Delhi worth 43.36 rupees. In addition, on August 18, 2017, the BJD president held two thirds of the shares in Naveen Niwas with a value of over 9.52 billion rupees.

Interestingly, the five-time prime minister was unable to repay the 15 lakh loan he borrowed from his older sister Gita Mehta on March 9, 2015.

