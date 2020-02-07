Advertisement

The lineup and lineup are finalized for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played in Chicago this weekend. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are the team captains because they received the most votes at their respective conferences, selected their teams from the candidate field on Thursday evening.

Team LeBron got the first choice and he chose Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers. Giannis then chose Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron and Giannis then chose their co-starters.

Then each team chose their reserve players. The starters were selected by the league and five starters from each conference – East and West – were named for overall votes. Then the reserves were announced. LeBron and Giannis were not required to include players from their own conference, but both who started five players fell into conference membership. Here are the two rosters based on Thursday’s draft for TNT:

Team Giannis starter

* Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

* Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

* Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

* Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

* Trae Turner, Atlanta Hawks

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowery, Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Team LeBron Starter

* LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

* Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

* Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

* Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

* James Harden, Houston Rockets

Damian Lillard, Portland pioneer

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

* Starter

Le Lakron James # 23 of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron respond as they face Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte compete. North Carolina. The LeBron team won 178-164.

Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Here are the key dates for the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 in Chicago:

All-Star starters announced: January 23

All-Star reserves announced: January 30th

All-Star Draft: February 6th

Rising Stars Challenge and Celebration Game: February 14th

3-point shootout and slam dunk competition: February 15th

NBA All Star Game: February 16

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will have a different, unique format. The score begins 0-0 in each of the first three quarters. The winner of each quarter will receive a $ 100,000 donation to a Chicago charity selected by the team captain.

Team LeBron will play for Chicago Scholars, a charity that helps first-generation children attending college.

Team Giannis will play for After School Matters, allowing children to participate in after school activities.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the score begins with the cumulative score from the first three periods. For the fourth quarter, the music box is turned off and a final score must be reached. This score is the leading score for the fourth quarter – plus 24. For example, if the team leading to the fourth quarter has 150 points, one of the two teams must score 174 points to win. The 24 are in honor of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The game’s overall winner will receive an additional $ 200,000 for his charity.

The last time the All-Star game took place in Chicago in 1988 was at Chicago Stadium, one of the most notorious All-Star weekends in the history of the league.

Larry Bird dramatically won the 3-point shootout by raising his # 1 finger in the air as he launched the last red, white, and blue basketball and walked away as the ball shot through the net for the long haul -Titles to pick up.

Then the hometown favorite, Michael Jordan, won the slam dunk competition with his “fly from the free throw line” against Dominique Wilkins. Jordan won the MVP of the NBA All Star game the same year on his home court.

