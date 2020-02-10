Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> While Congress is considering allowing college athletes to receive approval money, the NCAA and its allies spent at least $ 750,000 last year on lobbying legislators to shape any reforms that the organization wants.

The NCAA said last fall that it would enable athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness” and set rules for its 1,100 affiliated schools. But the organization has turned to Congress to step in as more and more states follow the leadership of California, where a law coming into force in 2023 paves the way for athletes to earn approval money.

Organizations representing athletes do not have paid lobbyists, which raises concerns among some advocates of reform that the deep-rooted NCAA shapes the debate. The pressure campaign of the NCAA comes when the senate prepares for a committee that prepares a hearing on player compensation on Tuesday.

“The NCAA is going to fight for the status quo,” said Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association.

Rep. Mark Walker, a North Carolina republican who introduced a bill last spring that would guarantee players the right to make money from their name, image and likeness, the Associated Press told “there is no doubt” the NCAA’s lobby is been effective.

“The NCAA is already in a dominant position,” Walker said. “Otherwise you would have seen progress. … Little or nothing has been done in this arena, and if the student-athlete had good representation at the federal level, we would be much further down this road than we are. “

The NCAA spent $ 450,000 on lobbying last year, according to AP-reviewed disclosure forms. Of that total, $ 240,000 went to an external company, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and $ 210,000 went to its own lobbyists. That is the most that the organization has spent lobbying every year since 2014. And it got some help from two of the Power Five conferences.

The Atlantic Coast Conference hired lobbyists for the first time last year and gave at least $ 210,000 to law firm DLA Piper and another lobbyist, Tom Korologos, to influence Congress on “legislative and regulatory proposals affecting intercollegiate athletes,” according to forms.

The Big 12 conference has worked with lobbyist Kenny Hulshof, a former Republican congressman from Missouri for years, but it paid him less than $ 5,000 per quarter before spending was increased last year, records show. In the last six months of 2019, the Big 12 Hulshof paid $ 90,000 – a portion specifically to tackle Walker’s bill.

In total, the NCAA and the two conferences spent at least $ 750,000 on lobbying last year.

The NCAA’s ability to spend a lot on lobbying is a symptom of the bigger problem, according to advocates of player compensation: a college sports system that generates $ 14 billion a year from athletes only reimbursed by scholarships and other education-specific assistance.

“The NCAA is a well-to-do organization and college athletes do not inadvertently have the kind of organizational power or influence that the NCAA has,” Sen. Chris Chris Murphy, a Democratic Connecticut who gives players more credit, the AP said. “You have to be more diligent in asking the opinion of athletes than doing the NCAA.”

The NCAA and its allies have a big reason to increase their spending: if the congress does nothing, sport-friendly laws like the one in California come into force throughout the country. Huma said 28 states are considering action to grant extra rights to college players.

Tom McMillen, president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, a trade group for Division I sports directors, removed the influence of lobbying.

“You can have all the lobbyists in the world, but it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “This is a complicated process where something is done on time via Congress.”

Although not a registered lobbyist, McMillen, an 11-year-old NBA veteran and former Democratic congressman from Maryland, who wrote a book in 1992 about the corrupting influence of money on college sports, is an eloquent advocate for the position of the NCAA. He said it is essential to have “crash barriers” for player compensation.

A panel discussion last month at the Law School of Georgetown University was striking because of the uniformity of the participants’ views on the subject. McMillen appeared alongside Donald Remy, the chief legal counsel for the NCAA, and Amy Perko, CEO of the Knight Commission – a reform-minded non-profit. All three agreed restrictions had to be set on name, image and likeness compensation to prevent college sports as we know them from breaking.

“We are all committed to maintaining the college athletics system that exists nowhere else in the world,” said Remy.

McMillen said that if the player compensation reform was not properly implemented, this could lead to the “full professionalization of our university campuses.” One of the restrictions he said was necessary was protection against getting exorbitant amounts to players for approval or personal appearances. the compensation in “an end-around to pay athletes corruptly.” Such deals can affect recruitment and destroy competitiveness, he said.

In a December meeting with Murphy and Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican president of Utah, NCAA President Mark Emmert said that “everyone agrees” that schools should not use large support agreements to gain a recruitment benefit.

In fact, there is a lot of disagreement about that topic. Supporters of athletes say that there is already a lot of corruption in recruiting and that concern about excessive money flows to players is a maternity tactic of the NCAA and its allies.

“In no other industry, in any other context on a college campus, we tell someone that we are going to curb your value,” said Ricky Volante, CEO of the Professional Collegiate League, a starting competitor of the NCAA who plans to raise salaries. to pay to college players.

Volante said he was worried that no one would effectively counter the coverage of the NCAA in Washington. The work falls mainly under the NCPA – which is partly funded by the United Steelworkers – and the Drake Group, a non-profit that advocates academic integrity in college sports and a frequent critic of the NCAA.

These groups have a combined lobbying budget of zero dollars.

“The NCAA has a permanent office in D.C. They have millions of dollars that they can spend on lobbying and that is very difficult to combat. They are a very powerful constituency,” said David Ridpath, interim president of the Drake Group. “I think we’re doing pretty well in Washington, despite the small engine that could.”

Huma said that the public has become increasingly hostile to the NCAA. A recent poll by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about two-thirds of Americans support college players who can earn money for endorsements.

“It was the same David-and-Goliath scenario in California, and the votes came in and there was unanimous, dual support in our favor,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of power to be on the right side of history, on the right side of public opinion, and I think that’s what happened there.”

