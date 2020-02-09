Advertisement

Ne-Yo may soon be a single man. The “Sexy Love” crooner and his wife, Crystal Renay Smith, are on their way to splitsville. The couple has had marital problems for some time. Crystal has reportedly decided that she is fed up with the World Of Dance judge and plans to submit official divorce documents.

Crystal Renay Smith and Ne-Yo 2015

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith’s relationship

Ne-Yo and Crystal met in 2014. The ‘So Sick’ singer told the VIBE Magzine in an interview in 2018 that Crystal would play the lead role in one of his music videos.

“I initially met Crystal on what was originally a video clip,” he said. “I wanted to make a small video for the album that I released at the time. I started casting her, but while we talked and got to know each other, there was a click, a connection. “

They were married in February 2016 at a ceremony on the ocean in Los Angeles. At the time of the ceremony, Crystal was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Ne-Yo told PEOPLE Magazine that it was love at first sight that his wife met.

“I actually knew right away,” he said. “From that first meeting I knew there was something different about her, something special.”

The singer faced a severe setback due to his marriage to Crystal after he could not marry his long-term girlfriend Monyetta Shaw. He was also examined intensively after it was revealed that Shaw had burned her tubes after Ne-Yo told her he no longer wanted children. He and Shaw share two children together and after some bumps on the road, Shaw, Ne-Yo and Crystal started a co-parenting partnership.

Ne-Yo and Crystal have two sons, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., born in 2016 – and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith – born in 2018.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith broke up

On February 8, The Jasmine Brand reported exclusively that Ne-Yo and Crystal were separating. Sources told the media that the couple have been having problems for some time, and the appearance of their social media accounts has shown many signs.

Crystal wiped its Instagram page from all the photos that contained Ne-Yo. She also shared a few cryptic messages that point to the problems they might have faced.

Ne-Yo’s New Year’s post noted that 2019 was a difficult year for the two, but promised to fight for their marriage.

“2019 had its bumps and bruises, yes certainly … But it’s not about the difficulty, it’s about someone’s ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and someone’s willingness to penetrate to the potential greatness of a situation, “he started smiling and kissing pictures with Crystal. “There is no such thing as perfect, a lesson that we both had to learn and conclude. But perfect for each other is real. And that’s you and me.”

The source also told The Jasmine Brand that Crystal was the one who walked away. “Crystal has left him. She has had enough, “they said.

It is not clear what kind of problems the couple to be divorced encountered, but many think it was unfaithful. The Jasmine Brand reported that Crystal will soon be submitting paperwork.

