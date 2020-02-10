Advertisement

A tense Indian U19 final against the Bangladeshi U19 ICC U19 World Cup got ugly after players from both teams were physically affected when Bangladesh contested the winning runs to win their first ICC tournament (depending on age group). It was unclear what triggered the clash between the cricketers, but apparently this happened when the Bangladeshi players and support team ran onto the field as soon as left-wing spinner Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs ahead of Indian Under-19 starter Sushant Mishra.

An Indian player pounced on a Bangladeshi player who said he had said charitable things. Soon more players got involved and the push lasted around 40-50 seconds, although the field referees and the support staff on both sides tried to separate the cricketers. In the end, India’s Under-19 coach Paras Mhambrey finally managed to calm the boys down and lead them into the locker room.

Watch | “Bangladesh’s reaction was dirty”: Indian captain in the fight after the U-19 final

“Some of our bowlers were emotional and pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I want to congratulate India, ”said Bangladesh U19 Akbar Ali after the final.

The U19 World Cup final was tense from the start when the Bangladeshi Pacer Shoriful Islam and Sakib confused the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena with the ball as well as words and aggressive body language.

The favors were returned when it was India’s turn to give bowl.

Initially, the Indian U19 was left out for 177, and in response, the captain of the Bangladeshi U19, Akbar, didn’t miss out on 43 of 77 balls (4×4, 1×6) and showed nerves at a young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) by steel to write history for Bangladesh with a 3 wicket win in the final.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored the first goal with 47 of 79 deliveries and struggled with pain after having to retire injured when he struck on the 25th.

For India, Leggie Ravi Bishnoi delivered excellent results with 4/30 and was the highest wicket taker (17 gates), as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 points and was the top scorer with 400 runs.

