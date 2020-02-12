Advertisement

Nelson Skalbania sells his home on Point Gray Road in Vancouver.

GLENN BAGLO / PNG

A well-known Vancouver businessman is sued for selling his $ 13.4 million house on Point Gray Road.

On November 25, Nelson Skalbania signed an agreement to sell his home at 3585 Point Gray Road to Paramjit Singh Walia, a Richmond businessman. Supreme Court.

In his lawsuit, Walia said Skalbania’s real estate agent described the waterfront home as “a breathtaking, unique property on Vancouver’s most prestigious street.” The golden mile. “

The Skalbania real estate agent also announced that it would consider a buyback mortgage of up to $ 8 million as the first burden on the country, the lawsuit said.

A redemption mortgage is a mortgage where the seller of the house grants the buyer a loan to secure the sale of the property.

Walia agreed to buy the house for $ 13.4 million. The contract provided for Skalbania to take back a first mortgage on the property, the form of which Walia should be made available on or before January 15 and approved by him on or before January 31

He said he had paid a $ 600,000 deposit as part of the purchase price, and after the contract was completed, the deposit was released to Skalbania.

The plaintiff said he wanted to buy the property and closed the deal because the country was “unique” and “special”.

These unique features include a waterfront property with “panoramic views” of the ocean, mountains, and downtown Vancouver, and “spectacular” craftsmanship throughout the building.

“The plaintiff was ready, ready and able at all essential times to complete the sale and purchase of the property in accordance with the purchase agreement,” the lawsuit said.

Among other things, the defendant refused the purchase contract by failing to provide the plaintiff with the form of a first mortgage by January 15, 2020, and therefore failed to sell and purchase the property in accordance with the purchase contract. “

The plaintiff requests the fulfillment of the contract or, alternatively, compensation instead of the fulfillment or compensation for breach of contract. Craig Dennis, a lawyer at Walia, said he couldn’t say much more than what is outlined in the lawsuit.

No response to the lawsuit has been filed that contains allegations that have not been investigated in court.

Skalbania, an extravagant businessman who freaked out millions of properties in the 1970s before his heavily indebted business world collapsed and who is remembered as the man who signed Wayne Gretzky to his first professional ice hockey contract, could not be reached.

[email protected]

twitter.com/keithfraser

