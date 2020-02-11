Advertisement

The Minister touched the official’s feet late Monday evening “to make him aware of his responsibilities”.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Food and Civil Service Pradyumna Singh Tomar seems to have developed a penchant for touching people’s feet.

Mr. Tomar, who was insulted by the AICC Secretary General Jyotiraditya Scindia a few weeks ago for “disrespectful” falls, did not hesitate to touch an official in Bhind’s feet.

During his visit to the Bhaba-nipura area at Bhind headquarters, Mr. Tomar got angry after seeing the blocked sewer at station number 26 and handed over to the Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) of the Local Council for Named Areas (NAC) Surendra Verma a dressing for the misconduct by the citizen body.

Then he bowed impulsively and touched Mr. Verma’s feet and asked him to take steps to clear the clogged drain in the area. “I took the step (touching the official’s feet) to make him aware of his responsibility,” said Tomar.

