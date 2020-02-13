NetApp (NTAP) – Get Report stocks fell as analysts commented negatively on data storage and management provider after trimming its sales estimate and not meeting expectations in its latest earnings report.

NetApp also said CFO Ron Pasek will retire after March 24 after four years with the company.

For the fiscal year 2020 ending March 24, the company forecast a 10% decline in sales compared to the previous year. In its previous earnings report, NetApp estimated an 8% decrease.

In the third quarter, which ended on January 24, NetApp earned $ 1.21 per share, down from 98 cents a year earlier. The latest adjusted figure was $ 1.16 per share. Revenue decreased 10% to $ 1.4 billion.

A survey of FactSet analysts showed an adjusted profit of $ 1.18 per share of sales of $ 1.46 billion.

Analysts say competition will affect the company’s market share in Sunnyvale, California. And Pasek’s departure “represents a yellow flag that highlights the risk,” Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold wrote in a report, Bloomberg said.

“The general environment remains consistently challenging, and delays in signing up (corporate licensing agreements) exacerbate clustering,” he said. Leopold has a market perform rating for the share.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader wrote in a report that the decline in sales forecast by NetApp is a major problem and, according to Bloomberg, is due in part to “poor sales”.

“The big negative surprise in the quarter was product sales,” which declined more than expected and “more than offset relative strength in maintenance and service,” said Ader. It also keeps the stock in line with market performance.

Ananda Baruah noticed the problems of NetApp, but repeated a buy recommendation and a target price of $ 70 for the stock.

“Margins and cash flow remain fairly healthy,” he wrote in a report, Bloomberg said.

The failure of the company’s profits and forecasts to meet expectations was “not material enough to change our thesis,” he said.

Last review, NetApp stock was $ 54, down 11%.

Between 2020 and Wednesday, the share had dropped 2.2%. Also up to Wednesday, the stock rose 37% from the 52-week low of $ 44.55 in mid-August.