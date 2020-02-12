Netflix offers a free movie for those who don’t have an account.

Until March 9th, everyone in Canada and the United States can stream the film To All the Boys, which I previously loved. Netflix is ​​offering the free movie in the hope that unsubscribed users will love the movie and want to see the sequel. To see the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you. You need a Netflix subscription.

Love is in the air! To All The Boys, whom I previously loved, are available to celebrate until March 9th to anyone without a Netflix account! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7

Netflix has previously done this with The Crown in the UK and regional shows in other countries like India, Mexico and Colombia, according to The Verge. However, this is the first time that Netflix is ​​offering a free movie in Canada and the United States.

To be honest, I’m pretty glad it does.

I personally loved the film To All the Boys and I love the sequel.

Netflix recently reported “slow membership growth” in the U.S. and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is one way to drive growth.

