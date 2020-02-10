Advertisement

Netflix only won two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, although there were 24 nominations, two of which were awarded for the best picture.

Laura Dern was recognized as the best supporting actress for her appearance in Marriage Story and American Factory as the best feature film documentary.

Marriage Story and The Irishman were both nominated for the best picture, but the award went to Parasite. Although the Irishman was nominated for ten prizes, he did not get a single win. Marriage Story has been nominated for six awards, and Two Popes has also won multiple awards.

This should come as no surprise as this awards season has shown that many nominations do not necessarily lead to many victories.

For example, Netflix was nominated for 34 Golden Globes, but only won two. The streaming service was also nominated for 23 BAFTA awards, but only took two home.

However, Netflix can boast of being one of six studios that take home more than one Oscar. It was also the first time that a Netflix film received an Oscar in an acting category.

Last year, Netflix won four Oscars. Roma won awards for the best foreign language film, the best camera and the best director. Period. Awarded for best documentary short topic at the end of the sentence.

Source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

