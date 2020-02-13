It’s been over a year since Netflix expanded its Narcos universe with the story of Guadalajara lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico, but the show is finally returning to the streaming giant.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday. Fans of the series, in which Diego Luna can be seen as Mexican cartel king Félix, can start streaming the new season from 3 a.m.

Diego Luna appears in “Narcos: Mexico”. Season 2 of the Netflix original series will be released on February 13.

Courtesy of Netflix

Like Narcos, who recorded the Colombian cocaine trade and Pablo Escobar’s rise to power, Narcos: Mexico Season 2 will contain 10 episodes.

As the first season of Narcos: Mexico told the story of how ex-cop Félix became one of Mexico’s most feared antitrust leaders, season 2 will investigate its demise. The actual Gallardo – or El Padrino, as it was once called – is still behind bars and serving a 40-year prison sentence.

Félix survived the first season particularly well, despite a long and violent cat and mouse game with Kiki Camarena. a covert Mexican-American agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), played by Michael Peña. After giving up his job with the Sinaloa police, Félix founded a new company – the Guadalajara cartel – that became one of the largest organizations in the Mexican drug trade. His ability to bring the country’s drug lords together to form a single Mexican alliance questioned the influence of Colombian Medellin and Cali Cartels on global drug trafficking, making Félix one of the most powerful (and richest) traffickers in the world in the 1980s ,

But Camarena posed a major threat to the expansion of Félix’s organization, causing the crime boss to order the kidnapping, torture, and killing of the DEA agent in the final episodes of season one. However, he overestimated his power when he organized the killing of Felix The Agent. If the show returns, he will have unexpected consequences if the DEA sends Agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) to overthrow Félix.

Although the collapse of Félix’s empire in season 2 will be a main theme, the new episodes could also point to the future of the series. Félix’s death could give way to an uprising by a new leader – a person who is heavily involved in his organization and who already has a familiar face to Narcos: Mexico fans – Joaquín Guzmán, also known as El Chapo.

Alejandro Edda is back to repeat his role as a young Joaquín, along with other key players associated with Félix, including José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes, Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta, and Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista.