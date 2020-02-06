Advertisement

Netflix announced yesterday that video streaming in high-performance AV1 codec has started on Android devices. AV1 is a royalty-free video codec that offers 20% better compression efficiency than VP9. Netflix noted that AV1’s high compression efficiency is of great benefit in countries with high data usage fees and low network reliability. Netflix has not switched 100% to AV1 format. Instead, selected titles for streaming in AV1 are now available to customers for whom the “Save data” function is activated.

Our AV1 support for Android uses the open source Dav1d decoder, developed by the VideoLAN, VLC and FFmpeg communities and sponsored by the Alliance for Open Media. Here we have optimized dav1d so that Netflix content, i.e. 10-bit colors, can be reproduced. In order to ensure the wide availability of AV1, we support open source efforts to further optimize 10-bit performance and to make these advantages available to everyone.

Netflix plans to extend the use of AV1 to other use cases. Netflix is ​​also working with device and silicon partners to extend this to hardware. Apple’s MacOS and iOS platforms do not currently support the AV1 format. As a result, Apple users cannot expect AV1 video streams to be streamed to their devices soon. Last year, Apple joined the Alliance for Open Media group, which develops the AV1 format. In the future, there is a high possibility that Apple will add native support for the AV1 video format to its devices.

You can download the latest Netflix app here from the Play Store.

