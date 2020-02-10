Advertisement

The Nevada Democratic Party has reportedly hired a former Pete Buttigieg employee to lead efforts to protect voters, which increases fears that party leaders are trying to manipulate the nomination in favor of the ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana ,

On Sunday, it turned out that Nevada Democrats had hired Emily Goldman as director to protect voters. Goldman, who holds a law degree from the University of Michigan, was most recently a top organizer for the Buttigieg campaign in Iowa. Little is known about the parameters of their new position, especially since the Nevada State Party has not announced the appointment publicly and Goldman’s biography and title have not yet been published on their website. Goldman himself contributed to the enigma by blocking her professional and personal social media accounts after the hiring news was first published.

The revelations about Goldman’s newly discovered role come because Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is concerned that the democratic establishment is trying to manipulate the nomination competition in favor of a moderate, business-friendly candidate.

Suspicion stems from the 2016 Democratic primary, where Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaders have reportedly made great efforts to ensure that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the nomination over Sanders. The DNC leaders’ bias towards Sanders was best demonstrated during Donna Brazile’s primary campaign. Although Brazile was a senior DNC officer at the time, he was questioned in front of a CNN Democrat City Hall in March 2016 with questions to Clinton.

Given this story, Sanders’ supporters have begun to speculate that Buttigieg is now the means by which the establishment is trying to deny candidates the nomination. Such fears appeared to be borne out last week when it became known that Buttigieg’s campaign had paid tens of thousands of dollars to the technology company behind the Iowa Caucus disaster.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, Buttigieg Shadow Inc.’s campaign paid more than $ 21,000 for “software rights and subscriptions” in July 2019. A few months later, the Iowa Democratic Party commissioned the company to develop an app to optimize reporting of its results by caucuses of the same name. However, the app had a terrible malfunction on the day of the event, resulting in a massive delay in reporting and tabulating the results.

Buttigieg’s payments to Shadow and the fact that the company’s CEO appears to be one of his supporters quickly aroused the wrath of the Sanders-based progressives. Many even used the hashtag “#MayorCheat” to do Buttigieg on social media for what they saw as a collusion to undermine the integrity of the caucuses.

To make matters worse, the Nevada Democratic Party Shadow Inc. has commissioned the development of a reporting app. This detail, combined with Goldman’s attitude, seems to indicate to many in the Sanders camp that the Nevada Democratic Party is behind Buttigieg.

After such blistering allegations, the Nevada Democratic Party had to defend its Goldman attitude on Sunday.

“We have many former campaign workers and volunteers working to protect the integrity of this caucus, including the people from the (Sen. Kamala) Harris, Sanders, and (Sen. Elizabeth) Warren campaign – it’s not unusual or unusual, that this is happening. A spokesman for the party told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

