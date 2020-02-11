Advertisement

February 10, 2020, 7:32 p.m.

Katerina Chryssafis

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 7:32 pm

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Whenever there is a fire, we expect firefighters as soon as possible. A local fire department says limited resources make this much more difficult.

However, more money could be on the way for these first aiders.

It may have happened almost 30 years ago, but Bonnie Cobb remembers it as if it was yesterday.

“We just applied water with a small garden hose. We didn’t even know what danger we were in at the time, ”said Cobb.

By the end of the 1991 fire storm, one person had died and more than 100 houses burned down. Bonnie and her daughter Bethany were some of the lucky ones.

“It was pretty devastating. Many houses have burned down and many people have lost a lot of property, ”said Bethany McCann, Bonnie’s daughter.

“We continued our training fairly quickly,” said Cobb.

This training inspired Bonnie and her daughter to volunteer for Spokane County Fire District 5.

“After thinking about it, I thought,” This is a way I can return, so I should do it, “said Cobb.

However, it was not as easy to give something back as they hoped.

“The funding is simply not there,” said Cobb.

A current example of this was when the fire department needed a new engine.

“We try to get scholarships because we can’t afford to get brand new ones from our small fire department,” said McCann.

The one they found needed a lot of work. Thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Natural Resources (DNR), they were able to overhaul this engine.

Unfortunately, these grants are not always sufficient. That’s why DNR introduced House Bill 2413 – a way to ensure that fire protection areas always get the money they need.

“For fire protection districts, one measure would be to increase the number of funds for different programs,” said Guy Gifford, fire protection coordinator for the Natural Resources Department.

“It brings them the better equipment to fight the fire and not make it that big,” said McCann.

Because when it comes to fighting fires, Bonnie and Bethany know firsthand that you can never be prepared enough.

