Hawaii News

Updated 11:39 PM

Ward Village has a new director who oversees the development of the growing high-rise community in Kakaako.

Texas-based Howard Hughes Corp. announced on Thursday that Doug Johnstone was promoted to replace Simon Treacy as president of the company in Hawaii, heading for Ward Village.

It is the second staff change in three years and follows

major revisions to the Ward Village master plan, completion of two new towers and some conflict over the construction and operation of the tower.

Johnstone, 37, born in Hawaii, joined Hughes Corp. in 2012. as a development manager and was recently senior vice president of development. Before joining the company, he was a development and investment manager at Kamehameha Schools and before that he was vice president at

Cyburt Hall Partners, a real estate investment company based in California.

“Doug Johnstone has played an integral role in the successful growth of Ward Village from the outset,” said Paul Layne, CEO of Hughes Corp., in a statement.

Treacy, 51, joined Hughes Corp. in 2018. as president of Hawaii and took over the role of David Striph, who led early development work in Ward Village since 2011.

Treacy was hired by Hughes Corp. after he moved to Hawaii after leaving the $ 6 billion New York-based real estate investment company BlackRock where he was the global investment officer and managing manager

director.

Treacy, born in Australia, said he and his wife moved from New York to Hawaii to offer their three young children a less harsh environment. Hughes Corp said Treacy is planning to pursue various business ventures and spend more time with his family as originally planned when he moved here.

Layne said in his statement about Treacy: “I am grateful to Simon for positioning Ward Village as one of the strongest regions in our portfolio and for his role in preparing Doug as his ready successor.”

Ward Village consists of

60 hectares of largely commercial and industrial property is being transformed into a community with around 4,500 homes in 16 towers plus 1 million square feet of stores.

To date, four towers have been opened, two more are under construction and another has been designed and is being sold before construction.

During the Treacy term, Hughes Corp. canceled. plans for two ultra-luxury towers in favor of one tower and more open space in the same location, and revised conceptual plans to add elevated walkways through Ward Village and a federally funded footbridge across Ala Moana Boulevard that connects to Kewalo Harbor and Ala Moana Beach Park.

Hughes Corp. is also engaged in construction disputes with contractors for his first tower, Waiea, which arose under the leadership of Striph, and a second, now resolved case concerning, the third tower, Ae’o, during Treacy’s term of office. After the fourth tower in Ward Village, Ke Kilohana, which was opened last year, condo owners are trying to address shortages of operating costs resulting from low maintenance costs that buyers have attracted, but were dramatically underestimated by Hughes Corp.

