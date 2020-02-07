Advertisement

February 6, 2020, 6:41 p.m.

Elenee Dao

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 6:41 pm

Advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. – There are more and more restaurants and bars in Spokane, especially in the west of the city. It started to boom when two restaurants opened next to each other.

Both Watts 1903 and Brick West Brewing were opened within a month. The building used to be Watts Automotive and Driveline. There are still garage doors on the building that can show that.

“We have definitely received a lot of comments on how they have already repaired their drivetrains here,” Kelsey Strom told Watts in 1903.

“There were a number of people who said,” Hey, I’ve been bringing my car here for so long and I’m drinking a beer here, “recalls Brian Carpenter from Brick West Brewing.

It has turned into a place where people can meet and hang out – but it took a long time to bring the building up to date.

“It was definitely a very long process. If you look at it at every stage, you get really nervous and you think it will never finish, and then we finally have it, ”Strom said about Watts in 1903.

Client Ryan Doud is a Spokane native. When he heard that Watts opened in 1903, he knew where it would be.

“I knew exactly what they were talking about. I had no idea it would look like this, ”he said.

Watts 1903 was only opened to the public on Thursday and served “upscale pub food,” Strom said. The restaurant wanted to pay homage to the original owners of the building and to persuade them to keep the old name.

4 News Now visited Brick West Brewing when they opened about a month ago.

RELATED: Spotlight Spokane: Brick West Brewing Co.

Both restaurants saw Kendall Yards grow along with other parts of the city center and also saw this side of the city grow.

“Browne’s addition and this path have been neglected for quite a while because there was no place to really go. We have a café, but there was not much else here,” said Strom.

But now these two restaurants are on the west side of the city. A new apartment complex was just opened within the year and the Hotel Indigo will open on First Avenue in a few months.

“Everyone has done their part and all of the neighbors who have been through it have helped cool this area for countless years,” said Carpenter.

When so many companies open up, you might think there is competition, but there is none. Both restaurants say they are happy to have more shops on this side of the city.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement