ASSOCIATED PERS Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves against a new corona virus and take antiseptic gel for their hands during a campaign for hand washing at the Skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday. The outbreak of the corona virus in China has left the travel industry of Thailand and other Asian countries in chaos, threatening billions of losses, while millions of potential travelers stay at home.

A viral outbreak that started in China has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities from Friday in Beijing:

– China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. Moreover, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. The majority of deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where diseases of the new type of coronavirus were first discovered in December.

– Japan: 86

– Singapore: 33

– Thailand: 25

– South Korea: 24

– Australia: 14

– Germany: 13

– United States: 12

– Taiwan: 16

– Malaysia: 15

– Vietnam: 13

– France: 6

– United Arab Emirates: 5

– Canada: 6

– India: 3

– Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

– Russia: 2

– Italy: 3

– Great Britain: 3

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Spain: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

