The number of COVID-19 cases has risen almost tenfold compared to the previous day in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. The number of new deaths also increased dramatically, to 242.

Officials explained the ascending Thursday by saying that they had reclassified how they diagnosed and counted cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 14,840 new cases – reversing a few days of decline in official new diagnoses in the province.

The new classification system of COVID-19 was intended to ensure that “according to confirmed cases, patients can receive standardized treatment as early as possible to further improve the success rate of treatment,” said the Health Committee of Hubei Province.

The statement hinted that Hubei may have previously counted the number of official coronavirus cases, and added that the change was “to be consistent with the classification of case diagnostics issued by other provinces across the country.”

On Wednesday, officials in Hubei had reported just over 1,600 new cases – the lowest number since early February. Experts say the decline is promising signals that China’s blockade of tens of millions of people is working to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus.

Hubei, to which the city of Wuhan belongs, where the corona virus is thought to have originated, has more than 80% of official affairs worldwide.

There are now more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with nearly all 500 in mainland China. 1,367 people died, 1,310 of them in Hubei province.

