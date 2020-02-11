Advertisement

Air rockets manufactured under NASAMS II Photo: https://www.kongsberg.com/

New Delhi: The national capital will soon receive a multi-layer missile defense system, just like Washington, and the U.S. government will inform Congress of the upcoming sale of an integrated air defense weapon system (IADWS) to New Delhi for $ 1.86 billion NASAMS II.

The development faces the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump to India from February 24th to 25th.

The U.S. said the proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security by helping to strengthen U.S.-India strategic relations and improve the security of a key defense partner who remains a key force for the Politics represents stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region ”.

The NASAMS-II (National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System), a network-centered ground-based short to medium-range air defense system, will be part of the state capital’s entire air defense shield, which includes the indigenous ballistic missile defense (BMD) shield.

The Print had reported last month that the BMD program had been completed, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) are currently working on a proposal to ask the government to issue the missile shield to the National to install capital.

Part of the multi-layer air defense shield

NASAMS II, a product of the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and the American company Raytheon, is used for New Delhi together with the BMD and the current air defense systems from Russia (Pechora) and Israel (Spyder).

They will be part of the country’s total air defense systems, including the S 400 Triumf air from Russia and the Indian-Israeli joint venture product Barak-8 medium-range missiles.

NASAMS II, with network-centric architecture, multiple simultaneous missions, and out-of-view functions (BVR), was first used in Washington DC in 2005 to protect the city from another 9/11 attack.

Since then it has been used in 15 countries.

Improve interoperability between India and the United States

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the “Acceptance of Needity (AoN)” for NASAMS II in 2018. At this point, however, the costs taken into account were approximately $ 1 billion.

The U.S. Government’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced that the planned sale to India will include 5 AN / MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems and 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7 / C-8 rockets (the version of the medium-range air to ground Air) comprised 3 AMRAAM guidance sections, 134 Stinger FIM-92L rockets.

Also included are 32 M4A1 rifles, handheld remote terminals, high mobility launch vehicles, multi-spectral target system model A (MTS-A), canister launchers (CN), high mobility launch vehicles (HML) and DMS air defense (dual mount stinger) systems other systems connected to NASAMS.

The agency said the proposed sale would contribute to India’s military goal of upgrading its capabilities while further enhancing interoperability between India, the United States and other allies.

