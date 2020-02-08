Advertisement

Parvesh Verma, the legislator from West Delhi, who was gagged twice by the election commission prior to the Delhi elections for his seditious remarks, tweeted a last minute video appeal to voters to show up in voting booths.

In an 82-second video tweeted by the Bharatiya Janata party leader, Parvesh Verma said that Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia and Seelampur residents voted in large numbers for the Aam Aadmi party and appealed to “nationalists and patriots” Aus to come to their homes to vote for the “patriotic party”.

– Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh), February 8, 2020

Parvesh Verma was excluded from the election campaign twice for 96 hours by the election commission because he claimed that protesters in Shaheen Bagh would enter the houses in Delhi and rape their families.

Shaheen Bagh was the zero point for protests against the amended Citizenship Act, which speeds up the citizenship of non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP leadership has classified the protests against Shaheen Bagh and the Citizenship Act as “anti-national” and claims that they fit Pakistan’s story against India. She has accused the AAP and Congress of supporting these protests.

In his video, which was released halfway through the survey, Parvesh Verma claimed that media channels had been saying what he said for several days.

“In Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia, Seelampur, people from a community say that they will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. And why shouldn’t they choose? The Aam Aadmi Party had served the Biryani for a month and paid them money. Today they pay back their debts, ”he said.

Parvesh Verma continued.

“I want to tell the people of Delhi that you are committed to the country, the people who have made the greatest sacrifice. They are nationalists, patriots. We will not allow Delhi to be shared. You should also queue up, show your ID and say that you will vote for the patriotic party and call Jai Sri Ram, ”he said in the video.

