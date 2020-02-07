Advertisement

The Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, called on Friday for the most stringent measures against the official in the State Secretariat of Delhi, who was arrested in a suspected bribery case.

The arrest of Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) senior official in Delhi, Gopal Krishna Madhav, occurred just two days before the Delhi general election on February 8.

Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late Thursday after being involved in a Rs 2 lakh trap in a GST-related matter.

“I found out that CBI arrested a GST inspector who was taking bribes. This officer was also known in my office as the OSD. The CBI should immediately severely punish him. I’ve caught many such corrupt officials over the past five years, ”Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

“I have no problems with the time of the arrest. Anyone who accepts bribery should be caught immediately. We do not tolerate corruption, ”he said in an interview with the ANI news agency.

Madhav was taken to the Central Agency headquarters for questioning after the arrest. The agency declined to provide further details about the arrest.

According to an order, Madhav was transferred to the Sisodia office immediately after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took office in 2015.

