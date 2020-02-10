Advertisement

By the end of this week, diplomats from around 20 countries, including European nations, will travel to Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

According to the sources, in the second round a comparatively larger group of envoys will visit the valley and include diplomats from large and small nations. The outline of the upcoming visit corresponds to the first visit the government organized for foreign envoys on a two-day visit earlier this month on January 9th.

Representatives of the Indian government and the countries participating in the visit are very excited about the schedule and the planned meetings.

The delegation included delegates from the European Union and the Gulf States, sources said.

Last month, a group of 15 envoys and diplomats, including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, visited Jammu and Kashmir for two days to meet security officials, politicians and civil society officials in Srinagar.

It was the first such visit organized by the government since Jammu and Kashmir deprived their special status on August 5, 2019, restricted freedom of movement and communication, and detained many political leaders.

The State Department had said at the time that the aim of the visit was for the envoys to see firsthand the government’s efforts to normalize the situation and “and how normality has been largely restored”.

