The cavalry of 25 delegates from the European Union parliamentarians will meet a PTI in Srinagar on February 12

Srinagar: Another group of foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out a first-hand assessment of the Union’s situation six months after the abolition of Article 370.

The envoys arrived at Srinagar airport around 11:00 am, but were unable to visit the city of Baramulla in northern Kashmir due to bad weather. Instead, they were taken on a Shikhara trip on the famous Dal Lake.

“Kashmir is fine,” said Naim Taher Qadri, a delegate from Afghanistan, while the Dominican Republic’s ambassador, Frank Hans Dannerberg Castellanos, said: “Kashmir is a beautiful place. We are only here as tourists.”

The ambassadors represent over 20 countries, including France, Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Italy and the Netherlands.

This is a third visit by a foreign delegation since the Narendra Modi government abolished Article 370 last August, putting the state in its longest ban, some of which continues today. The two previous visits were conducted by a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union and one of several countries, including the US Ambassador to India.

day one

The envoys were originally intended to be flown in helicopters to the Baramulla district in northern Kashmir. However, due to the bad weather, they were taken to Shikharas instead.

“It is fantastic to be here. I am happy to be here. We are here to see how it goes, ”said Danish diplomat Freddy Svane.

The boat trip started at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center – the building was made up of Kashmiri politicians who were arrested in August and held until last November.

Most of the detained politicians have now been released, with the exception of some senior leaders from the National Conference and the Democratic People’s Party. Last week, the government of Jammu and Kashmir charged former Prime Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti with strict public security law.

The delegation is expected to meet officials from the security agencies and the region’s administration at their hotel. An official said a cultural evening followed by dinner was also planned.

The envoys will leave for Jammu on Thursday morning, where they will meet senior officials.

Most delegation members avoided talking to journalists.

Twitter Controversy

A tweet from Afghan emissary Qadri sparked a little controversy after several users questioned his access to the Internet.

A question how to use Twitter handle in cashmere ???

– Gowhar Nazir (@Gowharsgr), February 12, 2020

Your Excellency, Ambassador, please tell me which VPN you are using in Kashmir. I will download that too. Your VPN seems to be faster than mine.

– Obaidullah Ahanger (@Ahangerobaid) February 12, 2020

“Everything is fine here (cashmere). It is the part of the world that I always wanted to visit. It’s really great to be here. The schools are open here … people go to schools and shops, ”said Qadri.

However, the schools are closed due to the winter holidays and will not be resumed until March.

When we arrived we enjoyed a # Shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Nice lake and hospitable people. I bought a beautiful kashmiri ring from a boat that served as a shop. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/NH5BljrNXQ

– Tahir Qadiry @ اهر قادرى (@tahirqadiry) February 12, 2020

In response to envoys’ visits, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of imprisoned PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, hoped that the ambassadors would question the authorities about the Internet ban and the detention of political leaders under the Public Security Act.

Hope you & @EU_in_India ask GOI

• Internet ban since August 5th and economic losses

• The Indian government muzzles the local media in Kashmir

• Release of prisoners with 3 ex-CMs beaten with draconian PPE

• Use of troops to create fear among people

Normality is an illusion https://t.co/Jn7lPCdFtj

– Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 12, 2020

Qadri later tweeted that the media in Kashmir, with which the delegation had interacted, had asked the government to restore internet broadband “because it is causing them so many problems to report and broadcast”.

(With PTI inputs)

