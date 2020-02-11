Advertisement

The latest CBS News poll released on Sunday found that only 39% of New Hampshire voters chose and only 59% of those who chose it were enthusiastic about their chosen candidate.

“I take a shower and think about one thing. I get out of the shower and think about something else,” Bedford’s Mary Atwell told CBS News of her decision. “I think it is very difficult this time. And I voted in many elections.”

The retiree and member of the Bedford Democrats saw Buttigieg personally three times with Klobuchar, Warren and Booker. It currently hosts a volunteer from Elizabeth Warren. “I leaned over to Pete. But then I’m a little worried because he’s young.” She paused. “I like some suggestions from Elizabeth Warren. It’s hard.”

Gerri and Ron King have hosted presidential candidates since 2004. In this election cycle alone, a dozen White House candidates were guests in their living room.

“When Obama was at our house, we sent pictures to our friends outside of the state. Our friends thought we had visited him with photos,” chuckled Gerri King.

“You don’t have the stage personality when you’re in your living room,” said Ron King. “You always get the stupid speech on the debate stage. You don’t get that in the house.”

Known for its intimate house parties, New Hampshire offers its small, six-digit voter pool a front-row seat and an oversized role in choosing the party’s nominee, though this seat is sometimes on the neighbors’ carpet.

“There is something special about a person sitting on the living room floor asking a question. It is different from a large venue,” said Ron King.

Some candidates agree. “I would like to thank you for taking care of the world around us so much,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar to voters who gathered in a bar in Manchester last night. “New Hampshire really gives us so much. It gives us the feeling that a country that may not be that big can still play an important role in the world.”

When the first area code votes were counted after midnight, Amy Klobuchar was 8 votes ahead of Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield. Mike Bloomberg managed to get three votes from Dixville Notch. He is not on the ballot here.

Klobuchar leads the very first polls in New Hampshire overnight

Until Wednesday, New Hampshire voters generally admit that their turn will end in the spotlight. “After Tuesday we’re chopped liver,” quipped Gerri King.

