New Hampshire will hold its primary election on Tuesday, the first primary of the election cycle. The results of the primaries are expected to be even hotter after the Iowa rallies have failed to produce a clear winner.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were both at the top of the Democrats. Sanders kept his lead in the final “referendum” and Buttigieg his slight advantage with the state delegate equivalents.

The first session will take place a few days after seven candidates meet in Manchester, New Hampshire.

How to watch

What: New Hampshire primary

New Hampshire primary Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 time : Coverage all day and at 7:00 p.m. ET

: Coverage all day and at 7:00 p.m. ET Where can you see the results: Watch CBSN or on fuboTV (free trial).

Watch CBSN or on fuboTV (free trial). analysis : The results are reported on CBSN and in the video player above.

: The results are reported on CBSN and in the video player above. Live Updates : Follow the Iowa Caucuses live blog from CBSNews.com

: Follow the Iowa Caucuses live blog from CBSNews.com Download the free CBS News app for full coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

According to the Iowa Democratic Party, Sanders prevailed 100% in the final election of the “referendum,” and the previous Buttigieg was able to maintain its slight lead among state delegates.

CBS News estimates that Sanders and Buttigieg piled the same number of national delegates on Thursday night – 10 each – and 6 for Elizabeth Warren, until further estimates from CBS News are available for the remaining national delegates. Iowa has a total of 41.

