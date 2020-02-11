Advertisement

By STEVE PEOPLES, KATHLEEN RONAYNE, THOMAS BEAUMONT and HUNTER WOODALL

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democrats hope New Hampshire voters will defer the struggle for the party’s presidential candidates on Tuesday and bring clarity to a young peak season of deep dysfunction and doubt.

Advertisement

With the chaotic Iowa Caucuses not fulfilling their traditional function of winning the race, New Hampshire now has to sort out the democratic field where there are still almost a dozen candidates.

For Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the vote is an opportunity to build on the dominance of the party’s left flank. A repeat of his strong presence in Iowa could do serious harm to progressive rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has the prospect of an embarrassing defeat in a state bordering her hometown of Massachusetts.

As Sanders marches forward, the moderates strive to unite behind a candidate. After Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, won first place in Iowa with Sanders, his day as a leader begins. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, however, makes a spirited bid for the same voters.

And former Vice President Joe Biden essentially leaves the state and travels to South Carolina later on Tuesday to put his candidacy on a strong presence, which will be reinforced later this month with the support of black voters.

More than a year after the Democrats announced their presidential candidates, the party is trying to band together behind an embassy or ambassador to defeat President Donald Trump. This increases the use of the New Hampshire area code, as voters weigh whether the candidates are too liberal, too moderate, or too inexperienced – vulnerabilities that Trump could take advantage of in the fall.

On the last day of the campaign, many voters said they were still having difficulty making an election. Betty-Joy Roy, a 64-year-old director of activities in an assisted living facility in Manchester, said she only decided on Monday to vote for Sanders.

“I’m tired of politics as we know it, and I’m ready for someone who can do something,” she said. “It was between him and Biden. I had a hard time but I think we need a change. “

Democrats will watch closely how many people take part in the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats will face less enthusiasm after a weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

Trump, who was active in New Hampshire on Monday evening, was trying to create chaos. The Republican president suggested that conservative-minded voters could influence the results of the state’s democratic primary, although only registered Democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the New Hampshire democratic primary.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump said on Monday. “My only problem is figuring out who the weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Another complication that could affect voter turnout: the weather. Forecasts in some parts of the state require a light winter mix or rain and snow, which could make travel treacherous.

Biden – and the Democratic Party’s establishment wing – could have the most to lose on Tuesday if the former two-time vice president did below average in a second primary in a row. Biden has received overwhelming support from elected representatives across the country as party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to stand up to Trump.

But the distance between democratic voters and their party leaders appears to be increasing.

After finishing fourth in Iowa, Biden admitted that he would probably score in New Hampshire. The sinister prediction during Friday’s debate disappointed New Hampshire loyalists such as House Representative Steve Shurtleff, who endorsed Biden less than a month ago, but talked about him over the weekend as if he were already out of the argument.

“I hope the Vice President is fine and I hope he can move forward, but it is difficult to say,” said Shurtleff in an interview. “The sad thing for me personally is that he’s such a great person.”

He noted that no Democrat had ever become the party’s presidential candidate without taking first or second place in New Hampshire.

Biden’s election campaign, meanwhile, aimed to see New Hampshire as a small step towards becoming president. Competitions will soon be held in various states that honor more delegates such as Nevada and South Carolina, in which Biden hopes to retain its minority advantage among voters.

“We plan to be competitive, but in reality we have always said that this would be a struggle. We have to go through this entire process, ”said Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior consultant. “Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move forward.”

The stakes were as bad for Warren as it was for a competition that was held right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg as Klobuchar struggles to peel off the female support.

Warren tried to build confidence on Monday, telling reporters that “it was counted down for much of my life.”

“You will be put down,” she said. “You get up again.”

Buttigieg, young and with no government experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to establish himself as the leading biden alternative for his party’s moderate wing. His team – with 75 paid employees, 15 campaign offices in 10 counties and around 300 trained volunteer leaders who lead the election localization teams – has hired volunteers since Iowa, said Helfer.

Buttigieg has aggressively campaigned for moderate Democrats, Independents and what he calls “future ex-Republicans” when he tries to build a victorious coalition, just as he did in Iowa, where he ended in close association with Sanders for leadership ,

Kim Holman was one of 1,800 people who stayed at the Elm Street Junior High School gym in Nashua over the weekend. It is called “super torn”.

“I’m still on the fence somehow. I love Pete’s energy and passion,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “It makes me a little nervous that he’s so new to politics.”

In the days leading up to the preliminary round on Tuesday, Buttigieg was increasingly attacked by Biden and Klobuchar, who used his lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg’s dependence on large donors, which caused ridicule for “Wall Street Pete” among Sanders supporters.

Sanders was one of the few candidates who explicitly predicted victory in New Hampshire, where he defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

As with Buttigieg, his trust is linked to the strength of his organization. Over the past few days, he has repeatedly announced that his team knocked on 150,000 doors on Saturday alone, a significant number as the state expects fewer than 300,000 people to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Sanders spent the eve of the kick-off courting his most passionate supporters, the young voters, on two university campuses. At a rally on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band excited the audience with a cover of The Who’s “My Generation” before Sanders and MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leading figures among the young progressives , occurred. take the stage. The band The Strokes closed the night before thousands of spectators.

“Brothers and sisters, we’re making history in this campaign,” said Sanders at an event in Hudson.

After New Hampshire, the political spotlight shifts to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit States in the coming days voting on Super Tuesday to signal that they are in the long-distance race.

Associate press writers Will Weissert of Rochester, New Hampshire and Holly Ramer of Manchester, New Hampshire contributed to this report.

Advertisement