The New Hampshire Democratic area code brought up various issues that voters shared – Bernie Sanders often met Pete Buttigieg on one side and Amy Klobuchar on the other. Sanders won the state, Buttigieg came second and Klobuchar third.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden were unable to gain momentum in New Hampshire and were unable to win delegates. Votability was a problem for voters who worked neither for Warren nor for Biden. Almost 30% of the New Hampshire Democratic primary voters thought Biden had run the most negative campaign.

Polls show that primary democratic voters prefer to beat President Trump instead of having a candidate who agrees with them on these issues. The majority of voters worried about beating Mr. Trump split their support between Buttigieg and Klobuchar. For voters who were more concerned about a candidate who agreed with them, the support went to Sanders.

Another problem that separated the field was whether voters wanted a candidate who could make the necessary changes or who could unite the country. The support went to Sanders from those who advocated change. Support was split between Buttigieg and Klobuchar by those wishing to unite.

2020 Democratic primary & caucuses

Similarly, primary voters were split between those who thought the next president should return to Barack Obama’s policies – a group that Klobuchar supported, followed by Buttigieg – and those who thought the next president should be one change liberal policies – a group that Sanders supported.

Top topics for Sanders

Bernie Sanders was supported by younger voters under the age of 30. People in low-income households were also more likely to vote for Sanders. In addition, voters who identified as liberal – 6 out of 10 of New Hampshire’s primary democratic voters – were more likely to support Sanders.

Health care was the most frequently mentioned when asked about the issues that mattered most to them, and voters who said so tended to support Sanders.

Most of those who claimed to support the replacement of private insurance with a government plan voted in favor of Sanders. In addition, voters who were concerned about income inequality strongly supported Sanders.

Buttigieg preferred for the choice

Pete Buttigieg has more support with voters who prioritize choice over agreement on issues. He has strong support in high-income households.

Buttigieg’s competition in Iowa seems to have helped him in New Hampshire. Half of New Hampshire’s primary democratic voters said they had made their decision in the past few days, and a large proportion of respondents supported Buttigieg.

Buttigieg also shares the moderate vote with Klobuchar.

Older voters, college graduates for Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar did well with voters 65 and over and college graduates. Klobuchar also had strong support from people who regularly attend services.

She shared moderate support with Buttigieg. They also share the support of people who want to return to Barack Obama’s politics.

Age is a factor in choosing a candidate who is split between Klobuchar and Buttigieg. Like Buttigieg, Klobuchar has had strong support from New Hampshire democratic voters who have voted in recent days and those who have included the recent debate in their decision. The debate had a very positive impact on Klobuchar.

About the author: Melissa Herrmann is President of SSRS, a full service survey and market research company.

