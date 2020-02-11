Advertisement

For over three years, the Democratic Party has emphasized the sanctity of the electoral process and its importance for the American ideal of democracy. In their first attempt to oversee the democratic process, the Iowa Democratic Party and the Democrat National Committee dramatically botched the Iowa caucus last week.

On Tuesday, the party wanting to retake the White House will have a second chance of redemption in New Hampshire. The main difference in New Hampshire is that voters participate in an area code rather than a caucus like Iowa. But is there a chance that the nation will have another reporting debacle tonight?

Last week, the Shadow app, designed to optimize reporting in Iowa, failed miserably, and only 62% of the votes were counted one day after the poll ended. A week later, the results are still unclear as several candidates win the state.

Thanks to the rapid pace of the news cycle, Democrats have the ability to leave the Iowa embarrassment behind them, but only if they can survive Tuesday’s vote without incident.

On the other hand, the failure of the Iowa Democratic Party to publish the results immediately and the numerous factual errors in the poll summary gave little confidence to voters. Senator Bernie Sanders supporters have asked whether DNC leaders are trying to frustrate his candidacy.

If the Democrats’ plan in this election cycle was to restore public confidence in the post-presidential election process in 2016, the party has failed to gain that trust from America.

But, as is so often the case in politics, there is a way to salvation for the party, and it starts in New Hampshire.

Controversy is already creeping into New Hampshire as the first exam of a new state law will require anyone who votes and wants to drive with a non-governmental driver’s license to receive a New Hampshire driver’s license within 60 days.

Opponents say that this is nothing more than a student survey tax.

According to surveys, Sanders is the leader in New Hampshire with 26.6%, followed by 19.4% who support Pete Buttigieg, his main competitor, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

