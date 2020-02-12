Advertisement

Democrats cast a vote on Tuesday in the critical New Hampshire primary with left-wing Bernie Sanders and young challenger Pete Buttigieg who led the pack in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

American democratic primaries and caucuses Photo: AFP / Jonathan WALTER

The hope of the White House was looking for much needed clarity in the Granite state after the first Iowa vote turned into chaos last week, with the front runners rising neck and neck after a day-long delay in the count.

New Hampshire is home to just 1.3 million people – and supplies less than one percent of the dedicated delegates in the Democratic nomination contest – but it is a battlefield with a major influence on the political landscape because of the timing of the primary.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont has become the national polling leader and hopes for a convincing victory over Buttigieg Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

The 78-year-old Sanders, from neighboring Vermont, has become the national polling leader.

With most polling stations closed at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT), he hoped for a convincing victory over Buttigieg in the state where he routed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Former mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg, pictured on a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, expects a strong leap in New Hampshire Photo: AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Although the victory in New Hampshire is already an expected part of Sanders’ election strategy, the 38-year-old moderate Buttigieg, who is firmly in second position, could get the state’s biggest bounce after narrowly winning in Iowa.

He languishes at 10 percent in the latest national polls and has negligible support among African Americans in more diverse emerging battlefield states.

Voting starts in the US Democratic primary in New Hampshire, while left-wing Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position in the race for whom Donald Trump meets in the November presidential election. Photo: AFPTV / Agnes BUN

Experts believe that this vital constituency will seriously look at the ex-mayor from Midwestern state of Indiana when he comes out as the winner in both opening races.

The popularity of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has meanwhile increased enormously in New Hampshire since a strong debate on Friday, finishing third for liberal Elizabeth Warren and party grandmother Joe Biden, both struggling to revive wounded campaigns.

US presidential candidate senator Elizabeth Warren greets supporters during the New Hampshire Primary at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire on 11 February 2020 Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

Senator Amy Klobuchar, pictured at a town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020, has risen in the polls Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

After months on top of the pack, Biden has admitted that he expects to do badly in New Hampshire, as he did in Iowa – and the former vice president raised eyebrows by canceling a primary night party to go straight to his South stronghold Carolina.

“I am not giving up New Hampshire,” the 77-year-old insisted – slipping into the polls and hoping to exploit his popularity among the more diverse voters of Nevada and South Carolina.

After months on top of the Democratic platoon, Joe Biden has admitted that he expects to do badly in New Hampshire like he did in Iowa Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

An unconvinced Warren refuted that Biden’s exit meant he was “not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire.”

“We’re going here and talking to voters, and we’re fighting for every vote,” she said as she greeted a few dozen volunteers and supporters in Nashua. “That’s who I am. I’m a hunter.”

Voters at the Northwest Elementary School polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire on 11 February 2020 Photo: AFP / Joseph Prezioso

A light snow fell in a boys ‘and girls’ club in the capital, Concord, because people showed a voter ID, received a paper ballot and went to one of the 33 voting booths with red, white and blue plastic or to places on the table.

Mike Schowalter, a 39-year-old conservative, said he voted for Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who, according to critics, proposes a health care review and other radical ideas that are simply too expensive.

“It seems a bit strange, but I think many things that are currently going on in our country are a bit broken,” Schowalter told AFP. “I think he will get us talking.”

The polling average of RealClearPolitics shows Sanders – who embraces a “political revolution” – at 28.7 percent in New Hampshire, with Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 21.3 percent.

Two new polls showed Klobuchar past Warren, the most important progressive in the race alongside Sanders.

“New Hampshire, the choice you make today, will shape the future of our nation,” Buttigieg tweet as polling began on Tuesday, depicting itself as a new new force that can be a drive to defeat Trump.

Complicating Tuesday’s vote, independents – who surpass both Democrats and Republicans in the state – can vote in either primary, possibly tipping the scales in a tight race.

Supported by a strong show in Iowa, Sanders has emerged as the national Democratic front runner with 25 percent support, according to a new Quinnipiac University survey that described it as a “dramatic shift.”

Biden has received 26 to 17 percent support since the end of January.

Remarkably, the study also found that billionaire Michael Bloomberg jumped to third place with 15 percent – suggesting a possible switch when the former mayor of New York, who skips the first four nominations of competitions, plunges into the race.

Competing for support from Biden, Bloomberg focuses on Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states vote – spending a record $ 260 million of his personal fortune on his campaign.

When asked about Bloomberg, Sanders told NBC in an interview on Tuesday that he “had a real problem with multi-billionaires who literally bought elections”.

“He has every right in the world to stand as a candidate … But he doesn’t have the right to buy an election. This is precisely the problem with American politics.”

