Updated February 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST

With our “Every state has a history” series, “CBS Evening News” examines how problems on the campaign path affect people across the country.

Manchester, New Hampshire – Peter Kelleher would never have thought he would drive a big red bus through the snowy streets of New England. He also never thought that he would be a lifeline for thousands of homeless people until his life changed dramatically.

Kelleher’s son Travis was opiate and homeless and died in 2016. He was 33 years old.

“I couldn’t save him, his mother couldn’t save him … his grandmother, he had this devil,” said Kelleher.

So he started cooking soup for the homeless, a couple of bowls a time. But his mission has expanded since then.

Now Kelleher’s non-profit organization Support the Soupman buys shoes in large quantities and has a mobile closet full of warm clothes in stock. Backpack care packages are also available that are filled with survival items.

“I hope that I can make a difference in someone’s heart every day,” said Kelleher.

With so much need, Kelleher said, he would never stop.

