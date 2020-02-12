Advertisement

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Voters who spoke to Breitbart News about political events across the granite state during the New Hampshire primaries suggested choosing candidates who might have a stylistic contrast to President Donald Trump.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won a close victory over former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg; Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was not far behind in third place.

Nancy Lubarsky, who traveled from New Jersey to New Hampshire with her husband to see and hear all the candidates, said Buttigieg was the one who impressed her the most.

“He seems sincere,” she said to Buttigieg as she waited in front of the Sanders victory party on Tuesday evening. “And I like his moral compass.”

This word – “moral” – was repeated in conversations with Buttigieg voters. At his election event in Exeter, a middle-aged female voter told Breitbart News that he had “a moral center.”

In an earlier political era, it might have been strange to hear voters refer to the “moral” values ​​of an openly gay candidate whose lifestyle conflicts with traditional norms.

But what seemed to impress voters – especially women voters – was that he talked about politics in terms of higher values ​​beyond politics or political or economic complaints.

Buttigieg drove this appeal to a second place that would have been very unlikely until a few weeks ago.

Klobuchar, who rose from behind last week, met voices that were dissatisfied with the other candidates – and one reason for this was their simple style.

An NBC News poll found that nearly half of New Hampshire’s democratic voters have voted in the past few days – an astonishing number considering that the various campaigns for 2020 have been in the country for years.

Many were impressed by Klobuchar’s appearance in last Friday’s democratic debate, in which she told voters that “people are fed up with noise and nonsense. And they’re tired of the tweets and the mean stuff and they’re looking for someone else. And I would say that’s me. “

Klobuchar’s stump speech is lengthy, detailed – in a word, boring. But since Sanders speaks of “revolution” and President Donald Trump fights loudly against his enemies, Klobuchar’s tone seems to be a welcome contrast for many in her party.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar have failed in the debate – and they have tried to hide their annoyance that he has received so much money and attention with so few political achievements or experiences. She also grumbled that a candidate would never be taken so seriously with his short resume.

But what Buttigieg and Klobuchar have in common is that they both come from the Midwest. Both want to offer Medicare as an “option” rather than a binding policy for everyone. and both offer a stylistic contrast to Sanders (left) and Trump (right).

Their “vanilla” taste may not play well in countries with a more diverse Democratic Party constituency. But it might appeal to voters tired of offering “hot cinnamon ice cream with a very large chocolate slice on top and a (very stiff) butter-toffee backbone in the middle” (Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor dedicated to Sanders).

The president may have earned the right to mock enemies like billionaire Tom Steyer, who spent more than $ 100 million on impeachment proceedings and has now spent millions more on a presidential election that he is hard to lose. Trump ripped Steyer last night after his gloomy show: “Not easy to do what I did, right?”

But while voters are getting involved, many seem to be looking for a policy that sounds different. Your rivals – and the President – may need to adjust their rhetoric accordingly.

