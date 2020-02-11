Advertisement

The city’s auditor for Spokane approved 20 houses

February 10, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Washington – 20 new homes could be built near the Eagle Ridge community south of Spokane, and eventually there could be dozens more. In the new houses, some people who live there are affected.

The proposed new development would be west of the Eagle Ridge neighborhood. The builders originally planned to furnish almost 100 houses. However, the city’s auditor for Spokane has only released it for 20. Others could follow if they meet certain conditions affecting nearby roads.

4 News Now spoke to some of Eagle Ridge’s neighbors who expressed concerns. Some of these include the loss of visibility that the area offers, the lack of a water source to supply everyone in the area, and more traffic on the streets.

Living in a neighborhood where the streets were far less busy – that was the attraction for some families in Eagle Ridge.

“I’ll tell you that there is a fabulous sunset every night when you come here. That was one of the things I thought I would really miss,” said Catherine Martins, who has been on Eagle Ridge for ten years lives.

The rural atmosphere made Martin’s family live on Eagle Ridge ten years ago.

“For example, we didn’t want to be up on South Hill. We wanted to be a little more remote and feel like we were in the country, and that is changing, ”said Martins.

However, more houses mean more people, more traffic. And the neighbors are concerned about congestion on Highway 195.

“It is difficult to turn left safely from Meadowlane, Eagle Ridge Boulevard,” said Michael Cressley, HOA President of Eagle Ridge

“My oldest grandson will get his driver’s license in about a year and a half, and I’m very concerned that he’s driving on these roads,” said Martins.

They said there were rush hour traffic delays and dangerous driving conditions, particularly at the Y-curve on Cheney-Spokane Road and North Cedar Road.

“A lot of people try to make a 170 degree turn,” said Cressley.

The city’s Spokane hearing examiner approved only 20 houses instead of the originally planned 98. If things continue, Martins would be happy. But when hundreds of apartments appear later, it is different.

“Growth is expected, but that’s … it’s just too much,” said Martins.

All of Eagle Ridge’s neighbors share a single water tower. Some said they fear more growth with only one water source.

4 News Now turned to Whipple Consulting Engineers, the construction company listed for the Summit project, but declined to be interviewed. None of this is done, although the 20 houses have been approved, there is currently an appeal period.

