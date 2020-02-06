Advertisement

OTTAWA –

The new NAFTA Implementation Act passed the first legislative phase in the Lower House on Wednesday with the support of the Conservatives, the new Democrats and the Greens.

Leaving conservative leader Andrew Scheer, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and green parliament leader Elizabeth May voted with the liberals to help the deal forward, while Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his caucus did not support the legislative title Bill C-4.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced the bill a week ago and MPs spent time almost every day since they debated it in second reading. It is now being sent to the House International Trade Committee for further study.

Advertisement

The committee has already begun to hear witnesses who provide stakeholder testimonials about the revised trilateral trade agreement and accepts online submissions.

“Canada is a trading nation, and determining how trade arrangements can affect trade is crucial for us as a committee and as a country,” said Liberal MP Judy Sgro, chairman of the committee.

After the committee phase, the bill will have to be debated and voted again in the House of Commons before he goes to the Senate for a new round of consideration.

Canada remains the last country to ratify the agreement.

.

Advertisement