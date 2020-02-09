Advertisement

A basketball coach from the junior university in Newark, New Jersey, was said to have been attacked by his own players on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The alleged attack took place around 9 p.m. outside of Malcolm X. Shabazz High School on Johnson Avenue, reports WABC.

Disturbing video from Newark, New Jersey, where a high school basketball coach was attacked by its own players. The police are working to identify the suspects. (Share of post-cut videos because of objectionable language) Live report about Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo

– Eyewitness News (@ ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

According to the authorities, a police school official released a dramatic video in which the school employee, a junior basketball coach, was attacked by his team members.

Police officers are reported to have watched four members of the high school basketball team attack the victim when they got off the bus after returning from a basketball game in Livingston City.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and adequately burden the victims,” ​​said Anthony Ambrose, director of public security. “Since students are usually young people, the names of the suspects are not published. But those who took part in this senseless act of violence are being prosecuted. “

All students involved in the attack have been suspended from school, but no reports of arrests have been received.

The victim refused medical attention.

The video of the attack was widely distributed across social media across the school, and most students said they were embarrassed by their classmates’ behavior in the video.

“I spoke to the superintendent, the headmaster, the coaches and the team,” said Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark.

“The actions of these students are not tolerated and they do not represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great children who go to college and do great things, and we are proud of them. We support the superintendent and the headmaster and will do everything we can to make the rest of the year a success, ”added Baraka.

