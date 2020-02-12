Advertisement

Last week we reported that many custom iMac, iMac Pro, and MacBook Pro configurations ship longer than usual in the Apple Online Store in the United States.

The reason for the delays is unconfirmed, but could be related to the outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus in China, which has forced many Apple suppliers to temporarily shut down their factories and cease production. While some factories are starting to resume operations, initial production appears to be limited.

In any case, the delay has extended to the new Mac Pro. In many European countries, for example, the delivery of the basic model without adjustments is currently scheduled for March 10. While the new Mac Pro is being assembled in the United States for orders in America, European orders are being assembled in China.

The new Mac Pro is expected to ship in the U.S. from February 24-26, although it will be assembled in Texas, possibly because some components are still sourced from temporarily closed suppliers in China.

The outbreak of the corona virus is fluent and it is not clear what impact this could have on upcoming Apple products. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined expectations for several new Apple products in the first half of 2020, including updated MacBook Pro / Air models, updated iPad Pro models with a three-lens rear camera system, and tile-like article tracking tags, wireless High-end headphones, a small wireless charging mat and a new, cheaper 4.7-inch iPhone.

