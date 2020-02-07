Advertisement

The Swedish Royal Court has two new photos of the Crown Princess Family of Sweden made by Anna-Lena Ahlström.

One photograph shows the happy family of four (Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar), while the other is from Princess Estelle who is celebrating her eighth birthday later this month. Prince Oscar turns four in March.

The Crown Princess Couple, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, the royal court of Sweden

Princess Estelle broke her leg during a ski accident earlier this year while she was in the Alps with her family during the New Year holiday. She received a foundation in her name, founded last year by her parents, called the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation (Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse).

She was born on February 23, 2012 at the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Sweden. Her little brother was born in the same hospital on 2 March 2016. Estelle and Oscar are the only grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia who wear the style of Royal Highness and are members of the Royal House. Their cousins ​​(Princesses Leonore and Adrienne and Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Nicolas) were stripped of their Royal Highness and place in the Royal House last year. They all remain in the royal family. It was done to enable them to live more freely as they mature, so that they are not expected to represent the Crown.

HRH princess Estelle. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, the royal court of Sweden

The Crown Princess Family regularly publishes pictures of their children to the press. As a result, they are able to continue their lives with very little press or public intrusion into their private lives.

